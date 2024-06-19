WWE Star Tommaso Ciampa Hilariously Fails To RKO Randy Orton Outta Nowhere

Tommaso Ciampa tried to RKO 14-time World Champion Randy Orton ahead of "WWE Smackdown" last Friday in Glasgow, Scotland, but unfortunately things didn't go as planned for the former two-time NXT Champion. Johnny Gargano took to social media on Wednesday afternoon to share a video of his tag-team partner plotting to RKO Orton "out of nowhere" because of his "stupid music" and "stupid tattoos," but then miserably failing as Randy moved out of the way and Ciampa landed flat on his back on the outside of the ring.

Both Ciampa and Gargano hilariously referenced "stupid, stupid, stupid" at the end of the video, alluding to a triple threat match between Orton, John Cena and Kofi Kingston from 2009 when "The Viper" uttered the phrase at Kingston after he failed to get into position for the punt kick. "DIY" were also featured on "WWE SmackDown" later that night, where they joined "A-Town Down Under" on the "Grayson Waller Effect" to try and challenge for the WWE Tag-Team Championship in Glasgow, which was rejected by Austin Theory and Waller, resulting in a brawl breaking out in the middle of the ring.

"DIY" have yet to strike gold on the main roster, as both men haven't held a championship since their days in "NXT." The last time they won titles together was in 2016, when they defeated "The Revival" for the NXT Tag-Team Championship in a Best Two Out of Three Falls match.