AEW Champion Swerve Strickland To Battle Indie Legend

AEW World Champion Swerve Strickland has been a very busy man since dethroning Samoa Joe at AEW Dynasty, and it seems that his schedule has now expanded beyond All Elite Wrestling as he has been signed for a dream match against independent wrestling legend.

Fightful Select first reported that Strickland would be working a rare independent date for the House of Glory promotion in New York City. His opponent will be none other than The Amazing Red, who will be best known by fans of TNA Wrestling for his work in the X-Division, as well as his appearances for companies like Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and GCW. The match will take place at HOG's "High Intensity" event on July 26 at the NYC Arena, with the event also set to stream live on TrillerTV for all the fans who won't be able to make it to New York.

🔥🔥BREAKING🔥🔥 Who's House of Glory will it really be on Friday, July 26th as AEW Champion @swerveconfident goes one on one with HOG Patriarch @AmazingRed_iOD at #HighIntensity ?!?! Tickets Available NOW⬇️ @FiteTV https://t.co/qe9d05sg0k pic.twitter.com/f9WM9FQzuu — House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) June 19, 2024

Strickland wrestled for HOG as recently as December 2023, where he defeated TNA Wrestling's 'Speedball' Mike Bailey in what was his first-ever win at a HOG event as the current AEW World Champion had wrestled a total of five matches for the promotion before his victory over Bailey. He challenged for both the HOG Tag Team and Crown Jewel Championships in 2016, as well as the HOG World Championship in 2018, but was defeated by Private Party, Evander James, and Anthony Gangone respectively.

Despite being advertised as the AEW World Champion, Strickland might not be the champion by the time his match with The Amazing Red takes place. Strickland is set to defend his AEW World Championship against AEW International Champion Will Ospreay at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view on June 30, which also happens to be taking place in New York (Long Island to be specific).