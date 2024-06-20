PAC Stuns ROH Champion, Advances In AEW Owen Hart Cup

PAC is moving on in the Owen Hart Cup tournament after defeating Claudio Castagnoli in the tournament's quarter finals in the main event of "AEW Dynamite." PAC defeated the Blackpool Combat Club member in the ring, then stared down Castagnoli's stablemate, Bryan Danielson, who was on commentary for the match.

"The Bastard" immediately dropped Castagnoli into the corner with a kick to start off the match and the men brawled to the outside. PAC continued on the offensive, sending Castagnoli crashing into the barricade before getting him back into the ring. Castagnoli rolled out after a dropkick and hit a pop-up uppercut to PAC on the outside. At one point in the match, Castagnoli was able to deliver The Swing to PAC, followed up by a clothesline, but PAC kicked out. The pair ended up trading pinfalls back and forth until PAC got Castagnoli's shoulders down for the count of three.

PAC will take on the winner of Danielson versus Shingo Takagi in the semi-finals of the tournament. The other half of the bracket sees Rey Fenix take on Jay White, and Jeff Jarrett face a yet-to-be-revealed "wild card." "Dynamite" also saw Kris Statlander defeat Nyla Rose in the first match of the women's Owen Hart Cup tournament.

