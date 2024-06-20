AEW Dynamite 6/19/2024: 3 Things We Loved And 3 Things We Hated

Calling this a full-blown "hate" may be a little too strong, but I personally wasn't a huge fan of MJF versus Rush. I didn't like the fact it opened the show, and for some reason, I didn't like the fact it was commercial free – but maybe that's because I'm so conditioned to expect picture-in-picture breaks from "Dynamite" at this point. I will admit that I'm not as familiar with Rush as maybe I should be at this point, but I think that MJF deserved something more upon his return from injury. For some reason, I thought maybe he would go right for Swerve Strickland and the AEW World Championship, but of course, Strickland is tied up with International Champion Will Ospreay before Forbidden Door right now. Though, that doesn't seem like something that would stop MJF. It was also a little jarring to start off a MJF match without a promo or any kind of talking, and I think that threw me for a loop ahead of this match as well. I think MJF should have at least cut a mini-promo on the mic while walking down the ramp, after getting in Rush's face the past few weeks.

The match started off hot with Rush kicking the heck out of MJF, with MJF seeming like he couldn't immediately get his footing to kick off his first match back in a few months. It wasn't the strong start I wanted to see from him, personally. Rush was a great dance partner for him, but I would have liked to see a little more offense from the "Scumbag" to solidify his return. He did hit a piledriver, which was awesome, but Rush kicking out of that wasn't.

The second piledriver into the Brainbuster for the win was excellent, but I found myself still stuck on the beginning of the match and it's slow start for the former World Champion. It didn't land for me for MJF's first match back, and I don't know if that was the lack of beginning offense or the fact it kicked off the show. I also wasn't entirely a fan of the random set-up for MJF versus Hechicero at Forbidden Door, with The Cage of Agony just appearing on the titantron following the win. I'd say I'm glad MJF is on the pay-per-view at all, but the match technically isn't even official yet with commentary saying Tony Khan or Christopher Daniels had to approve the match. That didn't even happen on this show, so that was also lame. Overall, I wouldn't say I hated this with a burning passion or anything, but it was quite lackluster on what I thought was a pretty great Dynamite.

Written by Daisy Ruth