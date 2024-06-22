Bruce Prichard Says It Was 'Love At First Sight' With This WWE Hall Of Famer

Beginning his career in the mid 1980s, Mick Foley eventually worked his way up the industry's ranks to become a key wrestler in Vince McMahon's World Wrestling Federation. During the time of Foley's rise, writer/producer Bruce Prichard was also establishing himself as a central figure backstage in the promotion. Speaking on "Something to Wrestle," Prichard described his reaction to noticing Foley for the first time in the Von Erichs' World Class Wrestling Association years before the company signed him.

Advertisement

"What impressed me about Mick was his size and his ability to move for a big man," Prichard said. "I liked the look, I liked the way that he worked. When I finally got to hear him cut promos, I liked those as well, because they were different. ... Pretty much from love at first sight."

Prichard did note that the company had some reservations regarding Foley's style, with the feeling that the wrestler took too many unnecessary risks. However, those concerns didn't prove serious enough to stop WWE from signing Foley down the line. Mankind's TV debut came with a win over Aldo Montoya on the April 1, 1996 edition of "WWE Raw," and things quickly went up from there.

Soon, Mankind was feuding against one of the promotion's top stars in The Undertaker, someone Prichard had previously managed onscreen as Brother Love. The Foley-Undertaker rivalry would last off and on for years, eventually building to their famous Hell in a Cell match at King of the Ring 1998. Foley would even win the company's world title before hanging up his boots, though Prichard has previously recalled that McMahon needed to be convinced in order for that to happen.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sports Illustrated with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.