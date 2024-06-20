WWE Hall Of Famer Goldberg To Bret Hart On Career-Ending Botch: 'Get Over It'

The war of words between Goldberg and Bret Hart continues. The latest back-and-forth stems from the ongoing "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries, which includes both Hart and Goldberg recounting their version of events on the night of WCW Starrcade 1999. Once again, Hart took issue with Goldberg's lack of care in the ring, blaming his opponent for the concussion that ended his career.

Advertisement

Making a recent appearance on "Busted Open Radio," Goldberg stated that he understands his interaction with Hart is a part of wrestling history, and it was a situation he learned from, but he has no desire to linger on it. The former WWE and WCW star reiterated that he has never and would never try to purposefully hurt an opponent, and regrets that the situation with Hart occurred.

"I love you, Bret," Goldberg said. "Don't be such a pr**k — that's all. Grow up. ... I love the guy, he's an icon. Just get over it. That's all. I'm sorry. What do you want me to do? As a human being, yeah — it saddens me that he can't come to grips with the fact that it sucks, man. ... But I'm not gonna be a victim of it. Not anymore."

Advertisement

The wrestler then stated that he no longer allows the situation with Hart to act as a source of negativity in his life. Still, Goldberg's first reaction to seeing Hart today would be a desire to headbutt him, but the 57-year-old said he was confident that he would be able to restrain himself from such an "emotional reaction."

"It's like having a beef with Flair ... at this age," Goldberg continued. "Really? What are you going to do?"

Before moving on, Goldberg admitted that it's easier for him to speak on the topic because it didn't end his career.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.