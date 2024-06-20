The Undertaker Explains Why GUNTHER Is His Guy In WWE

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker says that former Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is his favorite wrestler on the current WWE roster. It's been nearly two and a half years since GUNTHER made his debut on "WWE SmackDown," after holding the NXT UK Championship for 870 days, followed by becoming the longest reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, winning the title in June 2022 and holding it for 666 days. GUNTHER recently became the new King of the Ring, defeating Randy Orton in the finals, and now "The Deadman" has weighed in on the success of Imperium's leader in such a short amount of time.

Advertisement

On "Six Feet Under," Undertaker explained why GUNTHER has become "his guy," and shared how his own son has become interested in "The Ring General." "Gunther is my guy ... two years ago he had about a ten minute conversation with my little boy, my little boy's fascinated by him. Colt is fascinated they had a conversation just out of the clear blue, and he sat there and just talked to him, that's not why he's my guy he's my guy cause he knows how to work and tell a story, but yeah I'm really high on him."

"The Phenom" also agreed with guest and "Insight" host Chris Van Vliet that GUNTHER is a future world champion, while also admitting that the former Intercontinental Champion probably doesn't know he is "his guy."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Six Feet Under" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.