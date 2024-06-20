WWE Hall Of Famer Bully Ray Discusses The Bloodline's 'Cooling Off Phase'

The Bloodline has been under new leadership ever since Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, in the shape of Solo Sikoa. Shortly after taking helm of the faction, Sikoa changed the lineup by expelling his brother, Jimmy Uso, and later added Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. However, many believe the current group pales in comparison to Reigns' run.

Advertisement

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray addressed the concerns about The Bloodline on "Busted Open Radio," opining that while the act seems to be cooling off, things can't always be hot. "Right now, The Bloodline is in a bit of a cooling off phase. Despite the fact that you don't want to be in a cooling off phase when you bring in new members to the group, such as Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, because that kind of puts out a perception that these new talents have cooled off the act."

Bully then explained that he thinks the storyline will gain steam again once Reigns returns, with or without The Rock. "And The Bloodline story will kick back into full gear. And when Roman returns? Holy s**t, are you gonna get a babyface the likes which might overshadow Cody right now." Currently, it's not clear as to when Reigns will make his return, but much like Bully, wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan is also of the opinion that the former "Tribal Chief" will return as a major babyface.

Advertisement

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.