Jeff Jarrett Looks Back On Former WCW & TNA Star Daffney

It has nearly been three years since Daffney tragically passed away at the age of 46. But the passing of time has only enhanced the former WCW and TNA star's reputation, with many fans and former co-workers continuing to remember Daffney fondly for her persona, charisma, and her in-ring ability, which she largely developed through her own work ethic.

During the latest episode of "My World," Jeff Jarrett, who worked with Daffney in both WCW and TNA, spoke about her while reviewing Slammiversary 2009, where Daffney teamed with Raven to take on Abyss and Taylor Wilde. Jarrett praised Daffney's performance in the match, and how she developed into a strong worker despite having no formal wrestling background.

"She didn't come in as...a blue chipper," Jarrett said. "She didn't have, whether it's a fantastic athletic background or trained by here, or this fantastic independent run, or whatever. She came on the scene in WCW just like...out of nowhere, and had to learn trial by error, really in front of everybody. But when you go back and watch, and I gotta heap a little praise on Abyss and Raven, because they knew how to put these matches together. But Taylor and Daffney just, to me, were the fancy salts of this that just took it to another level."

Jarrett also delved into Daffney's popularity with fans, and why she connected on such a level.

"Daffney had that [connection], because...her look and...maybe a little crazy streak," Jarrett said. "And that comes from her WCW days. But she just had a personality makeup that made for box office, that people just liked her. It was just...in our wacky world of professional wrestling, a girl who is willing to take a few crazy bumps here and there, it endears them to the fanbase."

