WWE Hall Of Famer JBL Shares Praise For Recent Guest Star

The WWE universe was introduced to viral sensation and TNA star Joe Hendry on Tuesday's "WWE NXT," and while the wrestler got a stellar reaction from the "NXT" audience and social media, a WWE Hall of Famer is absolutely over the moon with Hendry's entire character, and fell down a deep rabbit hole looking up the former TNA Digital Media Champion. "I never thought anything would equal 'Rap Is Crap' by the West Texas Rednecks but @joehendry has done it," JBL wrote on X. "This is the greatest thing I've seen in years, I have spent the morning watching his videos and can't love them enough. I have to have Joe write my comeback music. #IbelieveinJoeHendry."

Hendry made a big impact in a very short amount of time, as Hendry was the first eliminated from Tuesday's #1 Contender Battle Royal, eliminated by fellow TNA talent Frankie Kazarian. Hendry was furious with his quick elimination, calling out "NXT" producer Shawn Michaels over the elimination, but also celebrating the tremendous success the video of his "NXT" debut garnered, as the video quickly became one of the most-watched videos since WrestleMania in April.

The battle royal was the latest in the burgeoning collaboration between "NXT" and TNA. TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace not only appeared in this year's women's Royal Rumble, but challenged NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at the recent Battleground PLE. "NXT" stars have also crossed over, as Grace defended her title against "NXT"s Tatum Paxley at TNA Against All Odds in an open challenge match.