Why Bully Ray Says WWE's Treatment Of TNA Talent Onscreen 'Raised A Red Flag'

Joe Hendry, Kazarian, TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace — the forbidden door between WWE and TNA has been opened, and this past Tuesday's "NXT" was another chapter in the two promotions' budding relationship. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer and former TNA World Champion Bully Ray was hesitant to praise the use of Hendry in a No. 1 Contender's Battle Royal, but felt much of it worked.

"He gets in the ring, he gets thrown out first. What did that do for Joe Hendry? What did that do for TNA?" Bully questioned, before mentioning a social media video in which Hendry encountered Shawn Michaels, who told Hendry "I believe."

"If that's all we got from Joe Hendry, at least he got the big music and entrances, they spotlighted him," Bully said. "But the last thing we see on social is Joe and Shawn. Just that alone gives me hope that they can do more with Joe Hendry and 'NXT' down the line. But it's the protection of TNA talent that ... has raised a red flag with me."

That said, the partnership is not all doom and gloom for Bully, even if it doesn't result in higher ratings for TNA's television product.

"This might not be getting more eyes on TNA, the product on AXS TV," Bully admitted. "But it is getting more eyes on TNA via social media." Bully backed up his statement by saying that Kazarian, Hendry, and Grace's profiles have all been raised in way that can't necessarily be measured by a Nielsen rating.

WWE officials are said to be very happy with the loud response Hendry got from the crowd at "NXT," and Hendry is expected to make more appearances in the developmental brand in the coming weeks.