Backstage News On Internal WWE Reaction To Joe Hendry, Whether He'll Return To NXT

WWE said his name and he appeared, albeit briefly, on "WWE NXT" on Tuesday, and TNA Wrestling's Joe Hendry seemingly made a positive impression within the company. Hendry appeared at the beginning of "NXT" to enter the 25-man Number One Contender's Battle Royal for the NXT Championship and cut a promo on the ramp about being the "one sensation" in the match. His opportunity didn't last long, however, as he was the first man eliminated by former AEW star "All Ego" Ethan Page and the match was won by Je'Von Evans.

Despite the brief appearance, Fightful Select reported on Wednesday that Hendry is expected to make more appearances with WWE's developmental brand in the future, according to "NXT" sources. Officials were reportedly "very happy" with the crowd reaction for Hendry. TNA sources were also reportedly happy that Hendry's TNA storyline with Frankie Kazarian was furthered during the show, but others within the promotion wished Hendry would have gotten a more extended appearance. Hendry and Kazarian were the only TNA talent featured in the battle royal. Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes appeared on "NXT" last week to announce the match for a shot at Trick Williams' title, and mentioned some competitors would be coming from "other locker rooms."

Hendry became a viral sensation when his theme song and accompany music video made headlines after "I Believe in Joe Hendry" began trending on charts in the UK. Fans had been clamoring to see Hendry on "NXT" after the company's renewed relationship with TNA saw stars like Jordynne Grace and Ash by Elegance (the former Dana Brooke) appear.