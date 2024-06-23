The Undertaker Looks Back On His Final WWE Match Vs. AJ Styles

The Undertaker's monumental career came to an end at WrestleMania 36 when he faced AJ Styles in a Boneyard match — a cinematic-styled match similar to his Buried Alive matches.

During a recent episode of his "Six Feet Under" podcast, "The Deadman" looked back at the match and how grateful he still is for Styles and his contributions to the match. "I don't think that match happens if it wasn't AJ because he was just somebody that I wanted to work with. Yeah, I think I put him up there with Shawn [Michaels]."

Advertisement

Styles has been compared to Shawn Michaels in the past, and "The Heartbreak Kid" has even named "The Phenomenal One" as someone he'd love to face if he had one more WrestleMania match. Similarly, Undertaker agreed that Styles would have looked good in matches with Michaels or Bret Hart. "Holy crap, would those have been great matches," remarked the Hall of Famer.

The Boneyard match was a pre-taped cinematic match which allowed The Undertaker to seem like he was still in peak condition and for the supernatural elements to work better. However, he admitted that the match would likely have taken place in the ring if it happened today or before the COVID-19 pandemic. "I think everything worked out the way it was supposed to work out for that story."

Advertisement

The Undertaker will likely never return to the ring on a full-time basis, however, despite being content with his career, he admits retirement has been difficult.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Six Feet Under" podcast, and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.