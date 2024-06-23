WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Explains Struggles He Has With His Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has revealed the multiple difficulties he struggles with when podcasting weekly and talking about the wrestling business.

The Undertaker started his podcast "Six Feet Under" seven months ago which has grown to nearly 420,000 subscribers on YouTube and has featured a few guests along the way. However, possibly the most interesting part of "The Deadman's" podcast is his ability to share never heard before stories from his time in WWE, as he mostly remained silent, when it came to exposing backstage drama, news, or leaking creative plans, to protect the business.

In a recent episode of "Six Feet Under," The Undertaker revealed how it's been difficult for him to maintain kayfabe on his podcast while unveiling many secrets about his career and the wrestling industry.

"I honestly still struggle with kayfabe sometimes. I can tell stories and about going out and the things that happen and what happens backstage sometimes, but sometimes getting into the nuts and bolts of how we do, I find myself in my head before I talk. I'm thinking like how can I put this out there so that it doesn't sound as exposing as it's sounding to me right now ... I struggle with that sometimes just because I did kayfabe for so long and protected the business for so long."

Undertaker's co-host Matt Lyda also revealed the many fan questions they receive about how "The Phenom" performed supernatural stunts such as surviving being buried alive, or disappearing when the lights turn off, which Lyda explained he doesn't even bother to ask Undertaker because he knows he would rather have that part of his character remain a secret.

