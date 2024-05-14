WWE Hall Of Famer The Undertaker Discusses Transitioning To Podcasting

For many years, The Undertaker (AKA Mark Callaway) was known for his unwavering dedication to maintaining his wrestling persona, whether he was on WWE TV or promoting the company on another platform. Following his Boneyard match against AJ Styles at WWE WrestleMania 36, Callaway hung up his boots and eventually started a podcast, giving fans a look behind the curtain in a way many thought they'd never see.

Speaking on a recent "Busted Open Radio," Callaway discussed his transition from active wrestler to podcaster. Unsurprisingly, it's not something the tenured performer ever thought he would find himself doing at any point in his career. However, "Six Feet Under with Mark Callaway" isn't the first attempt at a podcast surrounding the former Undertaker.

"We tested the waters a couple years ago, with WWE and me doing a podcast then," Callaway said. "We had five in the can that we were ready to go with and we just couldn't get a deal worked out with the people we were trying to sell it to."

Now that he's fully retired, Callaway said that he's been looking for a project that he can get passionate about. For now, that is his podcast, though he doesn't seem fully tethered to the idea despite being 13 episodes in.

"I wasn't sure I wanted to do it — I'm still not sure I want to do it," Callaway continued. "I'm kind of coming late to the podcast game. ... When you're doing everything in the WWE machine, everything is pretty simple. Now we're having to do everything on our own."

The 59-year-old finds it difficult to reveal the inner workings of a business that was built on secrecy. Still, Callaway said he is "warming up" to the process, and will continue his podcast venture for the time being.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.