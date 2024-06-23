WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels Names His Mount Rushmore Of Pro Wrestling

A common question asked amongst wrestlers and fans is who is on their Mount Rushmore of wrestling. Answers are arbitrary and circumstantial, but it is common to hear names like Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Bruno Sammartino, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker, though only four people can be selected. "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels is unanimously seen as one of the greatest in-ring competitors of all time and has even been ranked as the best by his peers.

While speaking with "The Schmo," Michaels named his Mount Rushmore of wrestling, which included one or two surprising names. "For my Mount Rushmore, it's probably Ric Flair, Terry Funk, Wahoo McDaniel, and then it's going to be a toss-up between Harley Race and Nick Bockwinkel."

Michaels – who now plays a large role in mentoring young talent – addressed how his answers change based on the mood he is in for wrestling. "Harley was a little bit grittier, Nick was more of, as they call it, a technical wrestler, so it all depends on my mood that particular evening."

All five wrestlers that Michaels noted are in the WWE Hall of Fame and shared the ring with a few of them. Michaels and Flair had several matches during the Ruthless Aggression era in the 2000s ending with their infamous WrestleMania 24 retirement match for Flair. Michaels and Wahoo shared the ring twice in the AWA in the late '80s with the latter match being a six-man tag where The Rockers (Michaels and Marty Jannetty) teamed with McDaniel. Michaels also shared the ring with Nick Bockwinkel in the AWA twice as well, both being battle royals in 1986.

