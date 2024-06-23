The Undertaker Discusses What Drove Him At The Peak Of His WWE Career

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker has revealed what motivated him at the pinnacle of his wrestling career.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on "Insight," "The Deadman" went into detail about Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock being motivating factors for him to reach their level of popularity in the late '90s while also mentioning that he never remained satisfied with his position in the company. He stated that striving to be the best and never remaining content were two key factors that drove him to be successful.

"I was never content, I was happy, obviously I was very proud of what I was able to accomplish in the business but I was never content ... like even back in the middle of the Attitude Era when Rock and Austin were the top two guys, like that was a driving force for me to be better. Like, man, whether it was attainable or not, that was a goal ... I was happy for all those guys 'cause we were we were killing it and business was awesome, but for me personally, like, I wanted to be that guy."

Throughout most of The Undertaker's career in WWE, he was often in the main event scene or at the top of the card but always had tough competition when battling for the top spot, especially in the Attitude Era. The Undertaker also noted that The Rock leaving WWE for Hollywood and Steve Austin retiring early allowed him to move into a higher role within the company during the 2000s.

