Reports Of Potential Big PLE Deal Between WWE & Midwestern State

While the Saudi Arabian government continues negotiations to potentially bring the WWE Royal Rumble to their Middle Eastern country in 2026 or 2027, a pair of reports have shed some light on the possible midwestern United States location for the 2025 iteration of the premium live event.

Advertisement

According to WrestleVotes, WWE is closing in on a multi-event agreement with the Indiana Sports Corp., with the intention of hosting the Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam, in the city of Indianapolis in the forthcoming years. There is no word on the potential dates for the Indianapolis-based WrestleMania and SummerSlam shows, but the respective Royal Rumble premium live event is tentatively set for Saturday, February 1, 2025. All three shows are expected to be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium, which has a capacity to seat up to 70,000 fans.

The Indianapolis Business Journal has provided some additional details on this prospective deal between WWE and Indiana Sports Corp., with the first being that it is likely to span at least seven years. Furthermore, this agreement would include several more events in addition to the aforementioned Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, and SummerSlam. Possible supplemental shows, such as "WWE SmackDown," "WWE Raw," non-televised live events, and smaller premium live events, would be held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse, which is situated a six-minute car ride away from Lucas Oil Stadium.

Advertisement

IBJ also notes that the WWE- Indiana Sports Corp. welcomes the possibility for WWE to present shows in other nearby Indiana markets, such as Evansville and Fort Wayne. An official announcement on the deal is expected to take stage on next week's episode of "Raw," which emanates from Indianapolis' Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Next week's "Raw" is also slated to feature more Money in the Bank qualifying matches.