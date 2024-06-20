Chad Gable Replaced In WWE MITB Qualifier Following Wyatt Sicks Attack On Raw

Even though he was defeated by Sami Zayn at Clash at the Castle, and was subsequently betrayed by his stablemates on "Raw," Chad Gable still had some hope after he was announced for one of the qualifying matches for the Money in the Bank ladder match next Monday on "Raw." Alas, Gable's status in the match became dicey thanks to the end of this past Monday's show, where Gable was brutally attacked by the debuting Wyatt Sicks, with some going as far to say that Gable looked as though he had been shot in the head.

Advertisement

As one would expect, the recovery from such an attack is a bit longer than a week. On the June 20 episode of "WWE Main Event," a new graphic for the Money in the Bank qualifying match on "Raw" showed Gable was no longer being advertised for the match. Instead, Gable was replaced by Ilja Dragunov, who will take on bruisers Bronson Reed and Braun Strowman for the right to go on to Money in the Bank in Toronto this July.

Gable was far from the only one attacked during the Wyatt Sicks' first appearance on "Raw," as numerous members of the WWE roster and backstage personnel were seen laid out following the long-anticipated arrival of the group. However, Gable so far is the only one who's had any upcoming matches affected by the attack, in addition to his appearance in the aftermath drawing the attention that it has.

Advertisement

The good news is Gable still appears to figure into WWE's long-term plans when he recovers. After weeks of speculation that Gable's would leave WWE when his contract expired, multiple reports all but confirmed that Gable had agreed to remain with WWE for years to come.