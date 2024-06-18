Money In The Bank Qualifier Matches Announced For Next Week's WWE Raw

With Clash at the Castle behind them, WWE now moves on to one of their biggest yearly PLE's, Money in the Bank. This year the event is set to take place in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. So far, Jey Uso has secured his spot in the men's match, while IYO SKY has similarly secured her spot for the women's bout. With five more openings before the card is confirmed, WWE has now taken to their social media to announce two more qualifying matches to determine the next entrants. During next week's "WWE Raw" in Indianapolis, Braun Strowman, Chad Gable, and Bronson Reed will clash to qualify for the men's MitB, while Kairi Sane, Lyra Valkyria, and Shyna Baszler will similarly compete for a spot in the women's MitB.

At this stage, every entrant could realistically end up qualifying, as all three matches seem to be equally stacked. Interestingly, Gable was one of the stars attacked last night by the debuting Wyatt Sick6 faction, which makes his inclusion in the match questionable. Could the faction cost him his spot, or could his issues with Otis spill over into this match as well?

Similarly, Sane walking away with a victory and qualifying will mean that she'll undoubtedly come face-to-face with fellow Damage CTRL faction member, Iyo Sky and if either wins this could lead to a jump to "WWE SmackDown" and potentially some retribution against Bayley. While this could create a few interesting segments in the match, however, Valkyria having just moved up to the main roster could do with a major shot early in her current run.

