Bayley Shares Her Thoughts On Damage CTRL Switching Brands During 2024 WWE Draft

WWE Women's Champion Bayley has commented on her former faction Damage CTRL changing brands at the 2024 WWE Draft. Bayley chose to challenge SKY for the WWE Women's Championship after winning the Royal Rumble and Damage CTRL had betrayed her. However, at the WWE Draft shortly after WrestleMania 40, the entirety of Damage CTRL was drafted to "WWE RAW" while "The Role Model" stayed on "WWE Smackdown."

Advertisement

Speaking with Inside The Ropes, Bayley revealed that she was disappointed her former friends were drafted to the red brand, as she felt there was still more details in their breakup that needed to be explored. She also revealed that she was disgruntled by the lack of television time her story with SKY was given in the lead up to WrestleMania 40.

"Yeah, I definitely did. We could feel it too, I felt that we just kind of skipped... Once the match was made, it kind of just skipped and we just kind of, 'Alright, we don't need anything else,' but there was so much more to tell going into 'Mania, and I think after, we had so much more to tell, then they got drafted... That was, honestly, the reason I made those videos and hype videos on my own. Brought a team out to Austin [Texas] to film me do certain things just to tell our story and show how important it was to me."

Advertisement

Bayley added another title defence to her resume this past weekend when she defeated Piper Niven at Clash at the Castle in Glasgow, Scotland. However, it seems that she still has unfinished business with her old stablemates.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Inside The Ropes" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.