Bully Ray Reacts To Vince Russo's Remarks About Being Better Than 80% Of WCW Roster
The "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries was initially met with anticipation, but with the third episode released, more and more veterans who were either signed to WCW at the time or active in the industry are criticizing the things said within it. Recently, Vince Russo claimed his character work was better than 80% of the WCW roster, and now Bully Ray has given his take on the claim during "Busted Open Radio."
"Vince Russo is a mark for himself," Bully proclaimed. He then noted that despite eventually becoming a creative writer in the industry, Russo actually started his journey in wrestling at a wrestling school. "Vince Russo wanted to be a pro wrestler, went to Johnny Rodz' school, left after a very short amount of time." However, Bully pointed out that Russo is his friend and that he's saying what he's saying in a nice way, but still expressed how offended he was by the statement. "That's because you think so highly of your f***ing self and wanted to be a pro wrestler that you put yourself in the ring."
Bully also suggested that Russo never made it to WWE television because Vince McMahon kept him from doing so. "But it's true, that's it! And he'll say 'But I gotta write a TV show, and I gotta make it the best TV show.' And if you think you with a f***ing Giants helmet is the best TV show — as the Judas Priest song says: you got another thing coming!"
Bully Ray believes that everyone in the docuseries is trying to shift the blame for WCW's fall
Following his critique of Russo's claim, Bully pointed out that he enjoyed the first two episodes of "Who Killed WCW?," but that he quickly found himself bored with episode three, and in the kitchen to make himself a sandwich instead. "Now, the way my house is set up, I can still see my television set from my kitchen. I go to the refrigerator and I open up a bag of pre-made hard boiled eggs, and I get out a piece of chicken, and I was making a couple of pieces of toast."
Bully then claimed he reached a major point of frustration after he sat back for a while. "In the middle of eating, this is what I say: 'Oh, would you people shut the f*** up already?'" He also pointed out how tired he became of all the finger pointing from the various speakers in episode three. "Oh, dear God, what a quagmire of a mess that I didn't even care anymore! You know what I said to myself after hearing all this? You all f***ed it up!"
Interestingly, Kevin Nash similarly weighed in on the series after watching episode three, questioning why so many of his former colleagues had so many bad things to say about WCW.
