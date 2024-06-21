Bully Ray Reacts To Vince Russo's Remarks About Being Better Than 80% Of WCW Roster

The "Who Killed WCW?" docuseries was initially met with anticipation, but with the third episode released, more and more veterans who were either signed to WCW at the time or active in the industry are criticizing the things said within it. Recently, Vince Russo claimed his character work was better than 80% of the WCW roster, and now Bully Ray has given his take on the claim during "Busted Open Radio."

Advertisement

"Vince Russo is a mark for himself," Bully proclaimed. He then noted that despite eventually becoming a creative writer in the industry, Russo actually started his journey in wrestling at a wrestling school. "Vince Russo wanted to be a pro wrestler, went to Johnny Rodz' school, left after a very short amount of time." However, Bully pointed out that Russo is his friend and that he's saying what he's saying in a nice way, but still expressed how offended he was by the statement. "That's because you think so highly of your f***ing self and wanted to be a pro wrestler that you put yourself in the ring."

Bully also suggested that Russo never made it to WWE television because Vince McMahon kept him from doing so. "But it's true, that's it! And he'll say 'But I gotta write a TV show, and I gotta make it the best TV show.' And if you think you with a f***ing Giants helmet is the best TV show — as the Judas Priest song says: you got another thing coming!"

Advertisement