Video: WWE Titleholder Announces Unexpected Absence From Tonight's WWE SmackDown

A WWE champion won't be present for Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," due to what appears to be a medical issue. One half of the WWE Tag Team Champions, Austin Theory, posted a story to Instagram on Friday, about two hours prior to "SmackDown" airing on Fox, appearing to have a swollen face. "Missing SmackDown," Theory captioned the video with a sad faced emoji, before opening his mouth and poking his cheek.

Theory's tag team partner and the other half of the tag team champions, Grayson Waller, posted a video to his X account, saying Theory had undergone "pretty serious dental surgery" that was caused by #DIY's Tommasso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano on last week's episode of "SmackDown" from Glasgow, Scotland. Waller said he was unsure when his partner would return to the show.

