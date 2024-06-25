One Of The Undertaker's Biggest Regrets In WWE Deals With His Wardrobe

One of the most important parts of The Undertaker's character over the years has been his wardrobe, whether it's been the purple gloves with the long trench coat, the bandana with the jean jacket, or his signature hat that he wears on the way to the ring, he's always taken the image of his persona to the next level. However, at Survivor Series 2000, "The Deadman" may have taken it too far.

Undertaker had transformed into "The American Badass" at this point in his career, and was challenging Kurt Angle for the WWE Championship that night, and instead of wearing jeans or his usual ring attire, Undertaker walked down the entrance ramp in snakeskin pants. Speaking on "Insight," Undertaker explained that he actually requested to have pants that were snake-themed, but completely regretted the decision.

"It's one of my biggest regrets. They were horrible. So the rumor for a long, long time was that I forgot my tights, or I forgot my pants and I had to borrow those from The Godfather. They were mine. Terry Anderson bless her heart, she did all my gear pretty much my whole career ... when I told her I wanted a pair of python pants, she went no you don't. I went yes I do ... I just thought it would be cool looking. They were snakeskin pants. I'm a biker, it didn't translate well. I really regret those pants, those are awful, man. I see them every once in a while. They'll pop up on a feed or something." Undertaker also mentioned that he has difficulty enjoying the match he had with Angle, because he's too focused on his snakeskin pants and how ridiculous they looked.

