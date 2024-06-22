Lio Rush Qualifies For AEW TNT Title Match, Willow Nightingale Advances In The Owen

Two results during Friday's "AEW Rampage" came with potential championship ramifications, as Willow Nightingale advanced in the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Cup and Lio Rush seized an opportunity at the TNT Championship. The vacant TNT Championship is on the line at Forbidden Door in a six-man ladder match, and Rush defeated Action Andretti to place himself alongside ROH World Champion Mark Briscoe, Konosuke Takeshita, Dante Martin, and Jack Perry, with one more participant to be determined.

This year's Owen Hart Cup tournament will reward both women's and men's competitors with a respective world title shot at All In at Wembley Stadium in August. Last year's winner Nightingale took one more step to retaining the crown during "Rampage," defeating Serena Deeb in the main event of the show. With her win, she will now face friend-turned-rival Kris Statlander in the semi-final after Statlander's win over Nyla Rose during "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. There is still much action to be had on the other side of the bracket, with Deonna Purrazzo scheduled to face Hikaru Shida and Mariah May against Saraya in their quarter-finals.

The Men's Owen Hart Cup kicked off earlier this week during "Dynamite" with PAC upsetting Claudio Castagnoli to book his place in the semi-finals. He will await the result of Bryan Danielson against Shingo Takagi at Forbidden Door to determine his opponent. And on the other side of that bracket, Jay White is scheduled to face Rey Fenix, while Jeff Jarrett will face a wild card entrant.

