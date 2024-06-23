Photo: WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart Hangs Out With Rap Legend

With Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Vice TV's docuseries, "Who Killed WCW?," dominating the news cycle, veterans of the business such as Goldberg, Booker T, and Kevin Nash have been topical lately. Bret Hart, another veteran and icon associated with the project, has also been reintroduced into the pop culture conversation, especially after his Instagram post with rap legend and long-time WWE affiliate Snoop Dogg.

Hart's social media post featured the Canadian legend beside the rapper, who was sporting a Calgary Flames jersey and branded Snoop Dogg sweatpants. Dogg has his arm wrapped around Hart, and the two of them are flexing their biceps with playfully cocky snarls on their faces. Hart called Dogg "THE coolest" in his caption, and as of writing, Hart's post has received over 30,000 likes.

Apart from general compliments and comments about the nostalgia-ridden photo, fans were quick to make jokes about Hart's bad blood with Goldberg, with one fan using Kendrick Lamar's viral diss track, "They Not Like Us," to describe Hart's habit of bashing Goldberg. The tensions between Hart and Goldberg are well-documented, with Hart blaming Goldberg for his career-ending concussion at WCW Starrcade 1999. "Who Killed WCW?" chronicled the infamous Goldberg botch in its second episode, "The Streak is Over," which begins the discussion of the downward spiral of WWE's once-biggest rival. That said, most of the comments were complimentary, and Hart's good mood in the photo with Snoop Dogg suggests that he wasn't thinking about Goldberg or WCW when it was taken.

