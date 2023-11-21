Dwayne The Rock Johnson's Production Company Working On Docuseries About Fall Of WCW

In addition to his status as a major movie star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has his own production company, known as Seven Bucks Productions. In addition to producing movies he stars in, Johnson has endeavored to finance other projects, such as the recent "Tales from the Territories," the documentary "Stuntman," and the film "Fighting With My Family." A new report from Deadline indicates that another wrestling project is on the horizon for Johnson. This time, it's a docu-series focused on the history of World Championship Wrestling, the once-dominant Turner promotion that folded in the early 2000s and was bought out by WWE. Deadline stated that Seven Bucks is partnering with Vice Media for the series, though it's not known when it's planned for release.

The report referred to the end of WCW as "mysterious," hinting that the upcoming series will focus on the reasons behind the company's downfall. WCW got its start in 1988 when Ted Turner purchased the assets of Jim Crockett Promotions, turning them into a new brand that would air on his TV networks. Though the company eventually rose to challenge and even briefly surpassed WWE, it wouldn't last. The last real WCW match took place in March 2001, and the company was bought out several months later.