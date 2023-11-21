Dwayne The Rock Johnson's Production Company Working On Docuseries About Fall Of WCW
In addition to his status as a major movie star, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has his own production company, known as Seven Bucks Productions. In addition to producing movies he stars in, Johnson has endeavored to finance other projects, such as the recent "Tales from the Territories," the documentary "Stuntman," and the film "Fighting With My Family." A new report from Deadline indicates that another wrestling project is on the horizon for Johnson. This time, it's a docu-series focused on the history of World Championship Wrestling, the once-dominant Turner promotion that folded in the early 2000s and was bought out by WWE. Deadline stated that Seven Bucks is partnering with Vice Media for the series, though it's not known when it's planned for release.
The report referred to the end of WCW as "mysterious," hinting that the upcoming series will focus on the reasons behind the company's downfall. WCW got its start in 1988 when Ted Turner purchased the assets of Jim Crockett Promotions, turning them into a new brand that would air on his TV networks. Though the company eventually rose to challenge and even briefly surpassed WWE, it wouldn't last. The last real WCW match took place in March 2001, and the company was bought out several months later.
Dave Meltzer Reacts To Upcoming WCW Docuseries
Appearing on the latest "Wrestling Observer Radio," co-hosts Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez poked fun at the idea of labeling WCW's downfall as "mysterious." Additionally, the two men pointed out that Johnson was likely too busy at the time to be watching WCW's programming, and if he had watched the company's shows, the reasons behind WCW's demise wouldn't be a mystery. Meltzer also believes he has an idea of how the finished product will come across.
"I presume that they'll have Bischoff all over it, and once you have Bischoff all over it, you're just going to have the total 'full of s**t' story," Meltzer said. "'All those people [were] out to get us' as opposed to — you know, you just f***ed up. You drove all your fanbase away. ... I don't want to say it's just him, but he was part of that deal."
Meltzer stated that the reasons behind the end of WCW were the falling ratings and loss of profits, making it relatively straightforward to determine why the company went out of business when it did.