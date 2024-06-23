Matt Cardona Reacts To Wife Chelsea Green Earning Spot In WWE Money In The Bank Match

On the latest edition of "WWE SmackDown," Chelsea Green bested Bianca Belair and Michin to secure her spot in this year's women's Money in the Bank ladder match. As Green's hand was raised, Chicago erupted into a cacophony of cheers, and it was all caught by Green's loving husband, Matt Cardona.

LOOK at the people. (They're not quiet either) Screw "deserving"...@ImChelseaGreen has EARNED her spot in #MITB! I'm hoping she brings home that briefcase! pic.twitter.com/nHqnnIkXek — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 22, 2024

Cardona posted a video of Green immediately before and shortly after her victory to X (formerly known as Twitter). From his ringside view, one can see Green tossing Belair out of the ring before stealing the victory by pinning Michin, who had just been the victim of a KOD. As the crowd counted to three, a man and a child in front of Cardona popped up in excitement as the Chicago crowd shook the arena with their cries of joy.

"LOOK at the people. (They're not quiet either)," Cardona wrote in the post's caption. "Screw "deserving"... [Green] has EARNED her spot in #MITB!"

Several people who also attended Friday's show replied to Cardona's tweet, and were in general agreement with the former Zack Ryder's sentiments. One person commented that the Chicago crowd was unanimously chanting "Let's go, Chelsea," to which Cardona responded that he "[loved] hearing that."

Green is currently slated to compete in Toronto in the women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on July 6. If Chicago's cheers were anything to go by, she is considered a fan favorite to win the match. "I'm hoping she brings home that briefcase!" Cardona finished.