Backstage News On Possible Reason Ultimo Guerrero's AEW Debut On Collision Went Poorly

The legendary Ultimo Guerrero wrestled Kazuchika Okada for the Continental Championship on the June 22 episode of "AEW Collision," but the bout won't go down in history as one of his most acclaimed performances. The match was mired with issues, and Luchablog has revealed a possible reason for why Guerrero's debut didn't go according to plan.

Advertisement

According to the report, Guerrero wasn't aware that Tony Khan wanted him to wrestle in a mask prior to the show. As such, he had to wear one that wasn't suitable for his head, resulting in him having to cut out several planned spots that could have caused his mask to fall off. In the end, Guerrero's mask came off after Okada hit him with a Rainmaker to pick up the victory.

Guerrero hasn't worn a mask for almost a decade, so it's understandable why he might have been rusty competing with his face covered. The report speculates that Khan asked the legend to wear a mask as he was a fan of CMLL during a time when Guerrero still kept his face covered.

Conversely, it's also possible that someone in AEW's graphics department grabbed an image of Guerrero sporting a mask before his appearance, and his presentation was tailored to match it. Either way, the general consensus is that Guerrero showed up to "Collision" not expecting to wear a mask.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen if Guerrero will return to AEW down the line, but the company's working relationship with CMLL means that it's potentially on the cards. For now, his debut match can be chalked up as a bad night at the office.