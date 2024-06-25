WWE Hall Of Famer Mark Henry Looks Back On Stacked OVW Class

During Ohio Valley Wrestling's (OVW) time as the primary developmental brand for WWE, it gave a platform to many current and future Hall of Famers to hone their crafts. Mark Henry was among the several legends that spent time in OVW in the early to mid-2000s. On a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the amazing talent pool the company had at the time.

Advertisement

"You look at who was there... Myself, Big Show. They brought in CM Punk. They brought in Randy Orton. They brought in Brock Lesnar, Shelton Benjamin. They brought in Mickie James. They brought in John Cena, Batista. And the list goes on and on and on. Hall of Fame people," Henry said. "Some of these people [at first] are not good. But it's amazing what six months will do. Look at them now."

The "World's Strongest Man" would then mention how these former developmental territories laid the groundwork for "NXT" and how the early TV exposure for today's young wrestlers differs from the mid-2000s.

"NXT is benefiting from the sweat of OVW and "FCW". They are benefiting," Henry said. "And those talents at NXT every week until they get moved up, the world gets to see. So, it forces you to keep your body right. It forces you to get better every week. The process is sped up, because it's on TV."

Advertisement

Henry's AEW contract expired in May. It's unclear what his next move will be within the industry, but he continues to be a recurring host on "Busted Open Radio" on SiriusXM alongside Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.