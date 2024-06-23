Video: WWE Star Xavier Woods Reflects As He Celebrates Career Milestone

Xavier Woods is a twenty-year veteran of professional wrestling this summer, a fact that is not lost on the former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion. Woods took to social media to reflect on two decades in the business.

"Twenty years goes by way faster than you think, this is the twentieth summer I've been in professional wrestling," Woods said on X (formerly Twitter). "This is my twentieth year anniversary." Woods goes on to detail how he began wrestling immediately out of high school, maintaining a full-time schedule on the indies while also attending college. Creed then debuted at TNA Bound For Glory his senior year, which leads to a TNA contract for Woods. Woods worked out an arrangement with Jeff Jarrett that would allow him to work a lighter schedule until he finished school, at which point he signed a full-time contract with the company. Woods graduated college, became a TNA World Tag Team Champion, and then was released, which led to a brief tenure on the indies and in NJPW. Then Woods signed with WWE in 2010 and the rest is history.

This summer marks my 20th year as a professional wrestler. 20 years of traveling the world doing what I love most. 20 years and there's still so much that I want to do. Thanks for rocking with me on this journey!@WWE pic.twitter.com/k0WvN7C2TM — Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) June 23, 2024

At twenty years into his career, Woods says he is far from unmotivated, as the multi-time tag team champion hopes to win a singles title in WWE, which has evaded him for the nearly 15 years with the company. Woods is currently embroiled in a feud with The Final Testament's Karrion Kross and The Authors of Pain, who kept Woods and his New Day compatriot Kofi Kingston from becoming contenders for the tag titles.