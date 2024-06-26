WWE HOFer The Undertaker Discusses 'Pet Peeve' With Modern Wrestling

The Undertaker has experienced countless changes in the professional wrestling industry during his Hall of Fame career, ranging from the banning of headshots and blading, improvements in wellness policies and concussion protocols, as well as the in-ring style.

Mark "The Undertaker" Calaway joined inaugural "Tough Enough" winner Maven Huffman on the latter's YouTube channel, where they discussed the first Hell in a Cell match between The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels. "The Deadman" gave a nod to a spot Michaels did in the match where he reversed a chokeslam with a kick above 'Taker's knee, which was immediately followed by an intense fury of punches. While analyzing that spot, he rued an aspect of modern-day wrestling that he's not too pleased with.

"Today there's too much ... after that kick, I think a lot of people in today's (wrestling), they would have gladhanded the people — they would've went to the crowd," the WWE Hall of Famer began. "It doesn't make sense. You wouldn't do that in a fight, you wouldn't do that in that situation, and that's one of my biggest pet peeves."

The veteran star countered that as athletically gifted as the talent pool is, they pander too much to the audience. Maven revealed advice that was given to him by Fit Finlay when he turned heel in his career, saying that the moment a wrestler gets heat, they should follow it up with aggressive offense.

Undertaker agreed with his assessment and asserted what he feels wrestlers should do in such a situation. "There's gears to what's going on. You start in first gear, but when that window opens up, brother, you gotta hit sixth, and hit it quick," said the legend.

