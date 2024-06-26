WWE HOFer Jake Roberts Explains How Ex-AEW Star Jake Hager Can Improve

After an arguably underwhelming near five-year run with AEW, Jake Hager is a free agent. His former AEW colleague and WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts has discussed Hager's future and what he should do after his AEW exit.

Advertisement

Roberts spoke about Hager on his "The Snake Pit" podcast, commenting on what Hager is missing presently. "The right direction," declared the legend.

He said that Hager should pursue a persona as an MMA/shoot fighter which Roberts feels still has potential, and regretted that he didn't reach his potential in AEW.

"I think his gimmick is who he is. That's something that can be worked with," said Roberts. "I hate to hear that he was gone (AEW departure), really surprised me, really did. He hasn't latched on with anybody; I don't know, I hope he does."

Roberts' co-host Marcus DeAngelo commented that Hager could benefit from a manager/mouthpiece, praising the work that he did with Zeb Colter (aka Dutch Mantel) in WWE in the early 2010s. Colter did a lot of the talking during their "Real American" gimmick which led to a well-received run in WWE.

Advertisement

Though it is unknown what Hager's next move will be, there is the potential for a return to WWE where he found success. During his tenure in WWE, Swagger won the ECW World Heavyweight Championship, the WWE United States Championship, and the Money in the Bank Ladder match at WrestleMania 26. Outside of the WWE, Hager also wrestled in Lucha Underground and won the Lucha Underground Championship.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Snake Pit" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.