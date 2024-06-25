Chad Gable, Lyra Valkyria Qualify For Money In The Bank Ladder Matches On WWE RAW

Monday's "WWE Raw" did a lot of work toward filling out the card for Money in the Bank next Saturday, including adding two more wrestlers to the titular ladder matches.

The first of two MITB qualifying matches saw Lyra Valkyria take on Shayna Baszler and Kairi Sane. All three women were determined to earn their spot, continually breaking up one another's pins. Baszler attempted the Kirifuda Clutch several times, to no avail; after Valkyria escaped Baszler's finisher, Sane hit an In-Sane Elbow to Baszler from the top rope. Valkyria then took advantage, hitting the Nightwing on Sane for the win. She joins a field that currently consists of IYO SKY and Chelsea Green.

Chad Gable, meanwhile, was initially removed from his qualifying match with Bron Strowman and Bronson Reed following the shocking backstage attack by the Wyatt Sicks, but during the "WWE SmackDown" broadcast on Friday, Adam Pearce posted a video announcing that Gable was back in the match. During the qualifier, it looked like Strowman had the upper hand until The Judgment Day came out to gang up on him, forcing him up the ramp. With the referee powerless under WWE triple threat rules, Gable hit a moonsault off the top rope on Reed to win the match and qualify for Money in the Bank. Jey Uso has also qualified, along with Carmelo Hayes and Andrade.

There are now just five spots left to fill between the two matches, which will be determined over the course of the next week. Friday's "WWE SmackDown" qualifiers will feature Naomi vs. Indi Hartwell vs. Blair Davenport and Candice LeRae vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill, with the final spot being filled next Monday in a match between Dakota Kai, Ivy Nile, and Zoey Stark. On the men's side, LA Knight will take on United States Champion Logan Paul and Santos Escobar on "SmackDown," while Drew McIntyre faces Ilja Dragunov and Sheamus on "Raw."

