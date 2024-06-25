Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides Update On TV Deal For His Wrestling Company

The wrestling industry is currently experiencing a ton of growth with WWE's massive Netflix deal, their partnership with TNA, and AEW's rapid rise over the past five years. Former WWE writer and Hollywood star Freddie Prinze Jr. has made his intentions clear to start a wrestling promotion of his own, and in the latest episode of his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, he provided the latest update to this plan.

Advertisement

He has revealed that he has been in talks with a company, but if they reach a deal, the aforementioned company will have to restructure. Despite this claim, Prinze Jr. asserts that the company is still "alive" but didn't reveal the name of who he's been dealing with.

"If they even picked us up, how long they would be in business for, so it might not be a great fit –- I don't know –- which ... that makes me nervous," said the Hollywood director. "My wife took a meeting at a place, they were pitching her a show that they wanted her to produce, and they mentioned wrestling and asked if I was still involved in the wrestling business."

Prinze Jr. then added that the meeting took place, and further described them as a "well-established company." He noted that by the time the episode comes out, things might have been confirmed or denied during the production period. "So, hopefully by next week's episode, I'll be able to give you guys some good news, or some terrible news."

Advertisement

With WWE, AEW, and TNA already taking up major spots, only time will tell if Prinze Jr.'s promotion becomes a competitor or remains a smaller promotion instead.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Wrestling with Freddie" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.