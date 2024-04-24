Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides An Update On His Planned Wrestling Promotion

Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is more than just a wrestling fan, having previously worked in WWE as a writer. The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star is also in the process of starting his own wrestling promotion, and Prinze offered an update on the project's status on a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie."

"I'm at the point now where we're out pitching," Prinze said. "I pitched to one place [and] it's still actively out there. They haven't said yes, they haven't said no. The fact that they're still talking about it is a good thing."

Prinze said he was unable to reveal the companies he's talked to about airing the promotion but promised to keep his listeners updated with both good and bad news as it comes. The actor has discussed the proposed wrestling promotion with at least two media companies, and he has four more meetings on the books.

There is footage shot to serve as a proof of concept, with Prinze stating that one company he's met with had reached out to him for a meeting based on what they had seen. It was said to be a long and productive meeting, with the media company asking many relevant questions, and Prinze feels confident regarding their interest in the promotion.

