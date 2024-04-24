Former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. Provides An Update On His Planned Wrestling Promotion
Actor Freddie Prinze Jr. is more than just a wrestling fan, having previously worked in WWE as a writer. The "I Know What You Did Last Summer" star is also in the process of starting his own wrestling promotion, and Prinze offered an update on the project's status on a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie."
"I'm at the point now where we're out pitching," Prinze said. "I pitched to one place [and] it's still actively out there. They haven't said yes, they haven't said no. The fact that they're still talking about it is a good thing."
Prinze said he was unable to reveal the companies he's talked to about airing the promotion but promised to keep his listeners updated with both good and bad news as it comes. The actor has discussed the proposed wrestling promotion with at least two media companies, and he has four more meetings on the books.
There is footage shot to serve as a proof of concept, with Prinze stating that one company he's met with had reached out to him for a meeting based on what they had seen. It was said to be a long and productive meeting, with the media company asking many relevant questions, and Prinze feels confident regarding their interest in the promotion.
Striking A Balance Between WWE And AEW
As far as what would set his promotion apart from AEW and WWE, Prinze said that the lineup of wrestlers will be the main factor, stating he wants to offer a platform for performers to "get over." However, there will be other noticeable differences, only some of which he can tease before the show becomes a reality.
"The look of it will be much different than AEW and WWE," Prinze continued. "I would say I'm somewhere in-between what WWE and AEW are doing."
Prinze also cited the defunct wrestling series "Lucha Underground" as an inspiration. Specifically, Prinze stated that he enjoyed how the performers interacted with the space around them, which is something he hopes to bring to his promotion.
In the past, the aspiring promoter revealed that his promotion would differ from WWE by offering death matches. Additionally, before the late Bray Wyatt's return to WWE in 2022, Prinze had made an offer to Wyatt to join the promotion. At the time, Prinze acknowledged that he would be unable to match WWE financially and it was an unlikely prospect for him to land Wyatt for the fledgling idea.
