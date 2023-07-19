Freddie Prinze Jr. Says, Unlike WWE, His Promotion Will Have Death Matches

As Freddie Prinze Jr. continues to pursue his ambition to start his own wrestling promotion, it looks like he's willing to go to places where WWE cannot. He recently spoke on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast about death matches and what is keeping companies like WWE from having them.

Prinze, a former writer for WWE, brought up the fact it is a publicly-traded company and the thought of having a death match is just something that probably would never be spoken out loud. "I guarantee you it wouldn't even be up for debate if you brought it up as a writer in the creative room, they wouldn't even let you bring it to Vince," Prinze said. "They're too scared of that with stockholders. You can blame them for it or you can understand that that's just the way it is for it to be as successful as its become."

Prinze explained that death matches contain the same kind of danger already seen in WWE, just with more gimmicks. He mentioned there's, of course, more blood, in addition to things like thumbtacks and light tubes. But death matches are something he's willing to explore, however, due to the fans.

"For my own [promotion] — based on, like the style it is — there will definitely be a death match. I know I've said that there wouldn't be, but just the style that it's gonna be, there will be. It'll just be hard. But I know how much people love those," Prinze said. "You're seeing the literal sacrifice of an artist you like right in front of you, just for you. And that means a lot. Even when there's no TV cameras and these men and women are still willing to do that, for you," he added. "For an experience that 60 people will see, 1,000 people will see, 2,000 people will see, 500 people will see, but they're still willing to bleed, sweat, cry all on that canvas they call a ring."