Freddie Prinze Jr. Made Offer To Bray Wyatt And More Updates On His Promotion

Since late last year, film and television star Freddie Prinze Jr. has been very open about his desire to start a professional wrestling promotion. It appears that those plans continue to progress.

Speaking on his "Wrestling with Freddie" podcast, the former WWE writer shared that he has reached out to Bray Wyatt with an offer. "Everybody knows that I love Bray, and it was basically reported that I was the one that made the offer," Prinze said. "And sure, I'll confirm that. I've put out an offer there, and I think it's a creative offer. Financially, I wouldn't be able to compete with the WWE, but I've put other things in there that I think are important to Bray. I don't think I'm gonna get it, as the weeks go on, but we'll see. You never know." Prinze also talked about how plans for the promotion are slowly but surely coming together.

"So I'm still moving forward. I have a finished draft, a finished script. I have two producers that are both interested in wanting to partner up with me on this," Prinze elaborated. "I don't have a TV deal in place, but I have [something] very close to that." The star was reluctant to share much more information, stating that until a deal is signed, his idea remains just that — an idea. "I hate announcing a deal before there's ink on paper, because until there's ink on paper, your script is nothing. Your federation is nothing. It's just an idea. I have a script in place that people have been incredibly receptive to, and I'm working on filling out a roster. I have a female in place that a lot of people know and love." For now, it remains to be seen what will come of this proposed promotion, but most believe Wyatt is on his way back to WWE as part of the viral "White Rabbit" storyline.