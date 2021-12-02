Freddie Prinze Jr was interviewed on The Ariel Helwani Show lately and he revealed he’s interested in creating a wrestling promotion. He admitted that the recent releases actually make him hungry to possibly start things.

“No, it makes me want to start a wrestling brand is what it makes me want to do,” he claimed. “Like, everybody sees that and they get sad, I see that and I get hungry. I was in Karrion Kross’ DMs the day it happened, I was like, ‘hey man, I didn’t go back to work for fun. I went back to work to invest in things.’ Imagine having Keith Lee and Karrion Kross on the same roster and making people wait to watch them fight. Just keeping their stories connected but separate. Even if it was just indie shows, which is what it would have to be. I’m not trying to go in and put $50 million on something. But there’s so much talent out there now that I think people would love to watch.”

Freddie Prinze Jr went on to make it clear a return to wrestling is on his mind. However, going to a big main scale company is not.

“Yeah, in an independent fashion, but never on a huge main scale thing,” he stated. “I’ve flirted with Brian Kendrick’s Wrestling Pro Wrestling which is basically comedy cosplay wrestling. If the kids in the hall and Vince McMahon had a baby and it wanted to start its own wrestling brand it would be this.”

Freddie Prinze Jr admitted that he almost returned to wrestling recently. He nearly took a role with Women Of Wrestling.

“I got close on a couple of things, man,” he admitted. “I almost took over creative control of Women Of Wrestling for WOW Wrestling before AJ ended up doing it. Like I said, I spoke with Brian about him and his brand because I thought it was really fun and interesting.”

However, even though he did not get that role, Freddie Prinze Jr, is serious about starting a promotion. So much so that he spoke with his accountant about the steps he has to make.

“The most that I am comfortable saying, and we can talk more. Before I took the Netflix movie I spoke with my accountant about, ‘hey, if I wanted to screw around with like an indie wrestling league. What would I need to do?’ He said, ‘you would need to do A, B, and C.’ So then I did A, and I am getting ready to do B and C,” he revealed. “So you know, it’s definitely something I think about a lot.”

Freddie also spoke about the possibility of the promotion happening in 2022. He admitted it is down to the number of movies he shoots.

“It depends how many movies I do in 2022,” he said. “I have one that I am going to do. If I do two, then that’s A, B, and C and yeah, it’ll be something that I start pursuing aggressively.”

