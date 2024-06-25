Nic Nemeth On Things Getting Personal With AEW Champ Swerve Strickland & Will Ospreay

TNA star Nic Nemeth has weighed in on the feud between Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay for the AEW World Championship, and has provided his thoughts on the rivalry becoming personal. Last week on "AEW Dynamite," Ospreay and Strickland engaged in a heated face-to-face promo, which led to Strickland invoking the "Aerial Assassin's" wife and son at the end of their conversation, sending his regards to Ospreay's family and ultimately increasing the feud's level of intensity. On "Busted Open Radio," Nemeth explained that the rivalry between Strickland and Ospreay should continue to get even more personal before their match at Forbidden Door, and stated that the current International Champion is AEW's top guy at the moment.

"Sell me on this match, cause I know they're good at wrestling. I know it's going to be awesome, sell me on this being bigger stakes than everything else that I need to see this. So I like them going back and forth, I like the intensity, you're right I think very much Ospreay won, I think he is the guy ... this should go above and beyond personal, hopefully it's similar to like when I used to wrestle Miz or Zack Ryder, back in the old days you could go a little bit harder on them on the mic, you could bring up things no one else could say ... I don't like when its just like "I'm the best wrestler in the world," "no i am, well see ya there for it." I hate that crap. I hate it."

Nemeth also defended Strickland, describing how his current title reign has been criticized so far, but he's always able to prove why he's champion both in the ring and on the mic.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.