WWE NXT Tag Team Championship Match Set For Heatwave

Nathan Frazer and Axiom will be defending their NXT Tag Team Championships against Chase U at "WWE NXT" Heatwave on July 7 in Toronto. Andre Chase and Duke Hudson defeated Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, of New Catch Republic, to earn a shot at the gold on Tuesday's episode of "NXT." Dunne and Bate started off the Tag Team Turmoil match, which was competed under elimination-style rules.

New Catch Republic started off the match against Edris Enofe and Malik Blade. The duo hit a Birming-Hammer to get their first pinfall and moved on to take on Angel and Humberto, who came down to the ring and immediately started dominating New Catch Republic. Apollo Crews tried to interfere at one point in the match and was pulled back by security. Bate hit a Tyler Driver 97 on Angel during the distraction to get another pin.

Next up, the Good Brothers, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, entered the ring, but were quickly eliminated by Dunne with a roll-up to secure New Catch Republic's third elimination. Finally, Chase U came out, and Chase and Hudson were accompanied by Thea Hail, Riley Osborne, and Ridge Holland. At one point in the match, Bate launched himself over the top rope in an attempt to take out Chase, but hit Holland who had gotten in the way to make the save. Chase was able to deliver a big cross body off the top rope to Bate, and pinned him for the victory for Chase U to go on to Heatwave and challenge the tag team champions.

