Bully Ray Explains WWE Fans Didn't Hear From Bo Dallas During Wyatt Sicks Vignette

Bo Dallas and Uncle Howdy sat across from each other on Monday's "WWE Raw." The segment sent shockwaves through the wrestling world, connecting Taylor Rotunda's two personas in WWE following the harrowing introduction of the Wyatt Sicks. On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray believes that the promo was more personal than people are assuming.

Advertisement

"I don't think we heard from Bo Dallas last night. I think we heard from Taylor Rotunda," Bully guessed. "Bo Dallas is some name that they picked off a piece of paper when he went to NXT...There was no Bo Dallas in that kid sitting across from Uncle Howdy. That was the brother of Windham Rotunda, his name is Taylor Rotunda. When I saw that and I listened...there was no acting last night with Taylor. That was as real as it gets. Real emotion. Real feeling. You're hearing from the real person who really went through his brother's untimely death." Ray was thoroughly impressed with Rotunda's words and even thinks he's superseded his previous tenure.

"Taylor Rotunda accomplished more in that five minutes than Bo Dallas ever accomplished in his career," Ray gushed, feeling the character could be a new beginning for the former WWE NXT Champion.

Advertisement

Rotunda returned to WWE, reportedly alongside Nikki Cross, Dexter Lumis, Joe Gacy, and Erick Rowan, leaving a bloody trail of destruction that included a graphic injury to Chad Gable. The faction is a tribute to former WWE Champion Windham Rotunda, known as Bray Wyatt, who died suddenly last August at the age of 36.