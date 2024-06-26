Video: The Undertaker Watches His Greatest Casket Matches In WWE

Few matches in WWE history have been more closely associated with one particular star than The Undertaker and Casket matches, and the WWE Hall of Famer has now assessed a few of his favorite Casket matches.

In a recent video for WWE Games, The Undertaker was seen visiting the WWE warehouse in Connecticut, revealing that it was his first time in the building. The warehouse housed all the caskets that "The Deadman" had been involved with, which he was amazed to see. He inspected a few caskets that had taken a beating during the matches, noting that the casket match was synonymous with The Undertaker's character.

.@undertaker sits down to watch his greatest Casket Matches against rivals like @RandyOrton and Yokozuna, telling never-before-heard stories. Presented by @WWEgames! pic.twitter.com/Lk2GfPcYtd — WWE (@WWE) June 24, 2024

The Undertaker first dissected his second-ever Casket match at Royal Rumble 1994, where he faced Yokozuna, which he stated was a fun match. The duo had yet another Casket match later that year at Survivor Series, which he called yet another great match, but wished that he had enjoyed certain moments during matches. The third match that he analyzed was his match at In Your House 8, where he faced and lost to Goldust. He joked that he took a lot of effort to ensure that Goldust had a gold casket. He praised his opponent's in-ring ability and highlighted that they had great chemistry in the ring.

"The Phenom" next discussed his match against the father-son duo of Bob Orton and Randy Orton, which was his only handicap Casket match. He then talked about his Casket match at WrestleMania 22 against Mark Henry and revealed that he trained extra hard before the match because of his opponent's size. The Undertaker next spoke about his penultimate Casket match of his career against Big Show, where he detailed how the Casket match can be dangerous and cause injuries.

Of the 18 Casket matches he was involved in, Undertaker won 11 of them, with his last coming against Rusev at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.