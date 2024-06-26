Former WWE Personality Matt Camp Doesn't Hold Back About WWE Release

Former WWE personality and host of "The Bump" Matt Camp is pulling no punches about his release from the company this past February. On his podcast, "The Wrestling Matt," Camp revealed more details behind his departure. "I was told by Michael Cole when that happened ... it had nothing to do with anything I did; it was a cost-cutting measure," Camp said. "WWE did not put out any announcement, I just disappeared. I disappeared off 'The Bump,' I disappeared off the shows, they made no mention of it, which admittedly I thought was pretty s****y." Camp said what made the release sting all the more was that it came just weeks after a corporate pep talk at WWE headquarters from TKO board member Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, at which Camp's contributions to the company were commended.

"I had, three weeks prior to my release, The Rock show up at headquarters [and] tell me what a big family this is, and shaking hands, and 'Oh, we're so happy to have you all aboard.' And I went through these town hall meetings after a bunch of cuts happened, and [they said] 'You're still here for a reason' and then, you're gone ... That tells you what 'family' means when you work for a company. It doesn't mean s***. You're a number. And that's what I was."

Camp was hired in September 2019 to host WWE's array of digital programs like "The Bump," "Talking Smack," and "Raw Talk." Since his release, "The Bump" has been hosted by Megan Connolly Morant and Sam Roberts. Camp is not the only WWE broadcast personality to leave the company of late. Longtime backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton recently announced she would be departing WWE after nearly eight years.

