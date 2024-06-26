WWE's Shayna Baszler Announced For Another Indie Event

WWE star Shayna Baszler made waves over WrestleMania 40 weekend without performing on either night of WWE's biggest event of the year. Instead, she made a one-off appearance for GCW as she wrestled TNA's Masha Slamovich at Josh Barnett's Bloodsport event on April 4, where she picked up the victory. Baszler was extremely excited to be part of the event, given that Barnett played a part in training the former MMA star, and it seems she may have been bitten by the Bloodsport bug given a recent announcement. It was confirmed by Barnett on X that Baszler will return to GCW this summer, as the 11th installment of Barnett's Bloodsport series takes place July 28 at the Roulette Intermedium in New York City. The show will feature a grudge match between TNA star Mike Santana and Homicide, as well as matches featuring the likes of Slamovich, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, and death match performer AKIRA.

For her, the "debut" in Josh Barnett's Bloodsport was not that but in fact her stepping into the ring she was forged from – the crucible that has made her a champion in MMA and Pro Wrestling. This July, she returns to her birthplace to once again reign in blood and glory. "The... pic.twitter.com/Oh7PU1k5bL — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) June 26, 2024

To hype up her appearance, Baszler took to her own X account to say "The Universe cries out, it favors the many. Your Queen answers in defiance, "I am the one!" All try to stand in the light....I am reaching out from the dark to collect them......Limb. By. Limb. #Bloodsport #BloodsportXI #JBBSXI #LimbByLimb." Baszler's opponent for the event has yet to be announced, but with just over a month to go before the show, it will only be a matter of time before the former NXT Women's Champion finds out who she will be fighting next.

The Bloodsport series recently traveled overseas for the first time as Barnett hosted the Bloodsport Bushido event on June 22 in Tokyo, Japan, where Barnett was defeated in the show's main event by IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and current AEW star Jon Moxley.