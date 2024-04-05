Shayna Baszler Prevails, WWE Stars Zoey Stark & Charlie Dempsey Appear At Bloodsport

WrestleMania weekend is the most eventful period of the year for pro wrestling fans as the city that hosts WWE's biggest show of the year is flooded with dozens of shows, catering to every pro wrestling fanbase. April 4 has already seen the likes of STARDOM and DEFY host events, but the show that had everyone excited was Josh Barnett's Bloodsport X. Hosted by GCW, the 10th Bloodsport event under Josh Barnett's leadership attracted a lot of excitement from fans thanks to the announcement that Shayna Baszler would be competing on the show, and the WWE star did not disappoint.

Baszler took on TNA Wrestling's Masha Slamovich in a match that saw the WWE Superstar pick up the victory following a series of stomps to the head. Baszler was also accompanied to the ring by her current tag team partner Zoey Stark, canceling out Slamovich's idea of bringing fellow TNA star Jordynne Grace to be in her corner.

This wasn't the only WWE involvement of the night as "WWE NXT" star Charlie Dempsey made a surprise appearance earlier in the night and faced GCW regular Matt Makowski. Barnett had named Dempsey in the lead up to the event as someone he would like to see featured on the show in the future.

Charlie Dempsey is wrestling at Bloodsport!!!!pic.twitter.com/87amcxZ4II — Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) April 4, 2024

Elsewhere on the show, international stars like Takuya Nomura and Fuminori Abe (a.k.a. Astronauts) got the chance to show an American audience why their bout in late 2023 was so critically acclaimed. There was representation from major companies like NJPW, TNA, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and even AEW as Lady Frost and Marina Shafir competed in the Bloodsport Women's tournament, while Johnny TV (Johnny Bloodsport on this occasion) faced Barnett in the main event of the evening.