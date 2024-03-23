Josh Barnett Teases More WWE And AEW Names For Bloodsport

With WWE WrestleMania 40 taking place over the weekend of April 6 and 7 comes a whole host of wrestling festivities. For years, WWE's biggest show of the year hasn't been the only game in town, as multiple different companies flock to wherever WrestleMania is taking place in order to offer fans staying in the city for the weekend an extra helping of action. Among these major events that take place during WrestleMania weekend is Josh Barnett's Bloodsport, which is presented annually by GCW.

Barnett has already guaranteed that WWE star Shayna Baszler will take on TNA's Masha Slamovich, and during a recent interview with "Under The Ring," he revealed that he's had conversations with other big names from WWE and AEW about potentially making appearances. "I've spoken with Malakai Black a few times about coming into Bloodsport. I've spoken to CM Punk. It would be great to have Chad Gable or Bron Breakker or any number of people with amateur backgrounds. Charlie Dempsey is out there showing catch-as-catch-can."

The former UFC Heavyweight Champion stated he would love to get people like AEW star Miro involved in the event, as well as WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who he claims is like a family member to him. Regardless of who it is, Barnett stated that whoever accepts the chance to compete at his unique event, they have to give it 100%. "They have to see this ring for what it is and what we've created and say, 'That's something I've got to do. That's me. I want to show myself and shine myself in a place like this.'" Bloodsport X will not only feature stars from WWE and AEW, but top stars from TNA, NJPW, and NOAH will also be competing on the show.

