Why AEW's Orange Cassidy Calls His Forbidden Door Match Against ZSJ 'Daunting'

AEW and NJPW are just a few days away from opening up the Forbidden Door for a third time as the annual crossover pay-per-view takes place this Sunday. Out of all the matches on the card, one that has people second-guessing who might win is Orange Cassidy versus Zack Sabre Jr. as the two men are set to meet in a quasi-rematch from 2023, after Cassidy and Sabre crossed paths in last year's International Championship four-way match.

Speaking on "Under the Ring," Cassidy believes that already crossing paths with the NJPW star last year has given him something of an advantage going into their singles meeting this year. "You just kind of hope for the best," Cassidy said. "I think I have a little bit of an advantage this time because I was able to wrestle him last year, and I found out that he has a counter to everything I do. So it gave me a little bit of a year to kind of plan for his counter and try to counter that counter. He is the best technical wrestler in the world, so this is a little daunting."

Cassidy also has the advantage of being part of a roster full of technical wrestlers, with one in particular being someone who knows all about what Sabre is made of. "Bryan Danielson I was able to just briefly mix it up with him in a tag match." Cassidy said. "He is one of the best technical wrestlers in the world. Daniel Garcia, Wheeler Yuta, these are guys that are very, very technical, and also Lee Moriarty."

