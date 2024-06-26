Teddy Long Reacts To Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill Dropping WWE Women's Tag Titles

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair shockingly lost their WWE Women's Tag-Team Championship to Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn of The Unholy Union in a triple threat match at Clash at the Castle, with their reign coming to an end after just 42 days. However, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long has weighed in on the reason why the decision was made for Cargill and Belair to lose their titles so quickly. Speaking on "Sportskeeda WrestleBinge," Long stated he believes the idea to take the titles off Cargill and Belair was strictly to benefit The Unholy Union, who were wrestling in their home country of Glasgow, Scotland.

Advertisement

"Well that overseas market is going to be a big money market for the company so you know that's what they're thinking about, and they also understand that this is entertainment, but like I said maybe we don't know what's going to happen after this, maybe when they come back to the States, they may have some other plans for Bianca and Jade." Long also expressed how WWE could be interested in splitting up Cargill and Belair as a team, and could benefit from writing a storyline based on jealousy between the two.

"I think that you get the tag team going again and then you start that little jealousy there, one trying to outdo the other you know, where one gives grabs and says, "hey wait a minute that was my spot there, why did you do that?" oh don't worry about it girl, we gonna be all right." Long continued by comparing The Unholy Union's victory to Jinder Mahal winning the WWE Championship, stating that it's good business for WWE to cater to overseas crowds.

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.