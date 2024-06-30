WWE's Triple H Explains Why His Nerves Are Almost Worse, Despite No Longer Performing

It has been nearly two years since Triple H took over as Head of Creative of WWE after replacing former CEO Vince McMahon in July 2022. However, despite having close to 30 years of experience in the ring, "The Game" revealed that he's more nervous as a booker than he ever was as a performer.

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show," Triple H compared the role of Head of Creative to being a parent, explaining how he becomes concerned watching the wrestlers he's helped develop try high-risk stunts or unsafe moves.

"Having your career and what that means to you, the nerves of being a player, the moment before you walk on the court of the field or in the ring or whatever, that is those nerves because you're so passionate about what you do," said Triple H. "But then being a parent and standing there watching your kid go do it, the nerves that you have for them, the passion that you have for them to go do it right, I think the butterflies are almost worse for me now watching and then, you know, when especially they're doing dangerous stuff."

Triple H also shared his level of concern for the ankle injury that Damian Priest suffered at Clash at the Castle, explaining that he was prepared to have the World Heavyweight Champion stretchered out of the arena. But luckily the injury wasn't as severe as he initially thought.

